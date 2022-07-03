Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for about 3.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

