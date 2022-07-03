Bunge (NYSE:BG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BG. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

