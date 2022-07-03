Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of BG opened at $90.95 on Thursday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

