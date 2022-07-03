Bytom (BTM) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $704,608.00 worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00263346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,759,718,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,913,081 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.