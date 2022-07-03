Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.82.
BSX stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
