Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.82.

BSX stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

