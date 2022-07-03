Capita (LON:CPI) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69).

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($147,436.44).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

