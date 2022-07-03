Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in June

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS OFSTF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,700. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

