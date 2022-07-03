Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.72 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

