Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT Raised to $73.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 221.59% from the company’s current price.
CLDX stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
