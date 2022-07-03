Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD remained flat at $$1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

About Celyad Oncology (Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.