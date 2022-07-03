Centric Swap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $193,234.77 and $1.30 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00163647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016398 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.