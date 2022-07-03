C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $164.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

