Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CVR stock remained flat at $$28.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

