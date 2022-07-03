Chiliz Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $585.83 million and $49.31 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,034.22 or 0.99986425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.