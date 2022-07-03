China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

CAAS stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.