China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 34.9% in June

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 43,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,541. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

