CinCor Pharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 6th (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma’s (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 6th. CinCor Pharma had issued 12,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $193,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

