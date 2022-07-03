Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.88.

CRUS stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $483,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

