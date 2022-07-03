Claris Advisors LLC MO Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $377,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 312.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,753.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

