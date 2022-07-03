ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $215,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

