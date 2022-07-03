Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,118,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.