Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

TCFC stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $205.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.