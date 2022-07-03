Comparing Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $83.81 million 1.86 $22.04 million $2.80 7.43 Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.04 $47.70 million $0.82 13.27

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.43% 9.85% 0.93% Heritage Commerce 29.69% 8.33% 0.92%

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 32 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa, Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties, Michigan. The company also operates three loan production offices. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.