Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) vs. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Financial Survey

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Computer Services and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 372.56%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.53% 24.52% 15.01% Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $316.65 million 3.30 $61.86 million $2.25 16.89 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 2.56 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Summary

Computer Services beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

