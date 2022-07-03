Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 107,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,878. Concord Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CND. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,811 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

