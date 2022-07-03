Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.05. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

