Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00021191 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $262.44 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,715 coins and its circulating supply is 64,672,956 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

