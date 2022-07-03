Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The business had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.
About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
