Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The business had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 217.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 214.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 696.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

