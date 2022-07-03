Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 80 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

