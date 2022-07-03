Cordasco Financial Network Buys 130 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Cigna were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

