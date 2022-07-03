Cordasco Financial Network Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network owned 0.14% of Jupiter Wellness worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of JUPW opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

