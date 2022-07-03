Cordasco Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

RWO stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

