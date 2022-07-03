Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a market cap of C$729.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.40.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

