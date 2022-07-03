Cosmos Price Reaches $8.19 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $335.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00042129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,450.32 or 1.00045463 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00023717 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

