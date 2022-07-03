Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.76. 2,660,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,493. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $396.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

