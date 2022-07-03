Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

