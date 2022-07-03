CPChain (CPC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $967,632.32 and approximately $79,995.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00222502 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00431177 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.