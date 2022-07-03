Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.