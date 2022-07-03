CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CAPL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.64. 20,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.84. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 259.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

