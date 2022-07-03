Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $205.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $219.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.74.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.