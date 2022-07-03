Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 51.7% in June

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. 5,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.
Crown Crafts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Crafts (CRWS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.