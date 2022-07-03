Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 51.7% in June

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. 5,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

