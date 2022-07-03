Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,043 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 249,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

