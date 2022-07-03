Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 8,446 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average of $214.62. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

