Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

