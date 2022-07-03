Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.