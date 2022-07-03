Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

