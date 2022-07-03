Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $5.75 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $307.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

