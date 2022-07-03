Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.14.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

