Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,645 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

