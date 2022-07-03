Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,894 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

